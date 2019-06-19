UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo: US Must Be Able To Respond To Any Iranian Attack

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:40 AM

Pompeo: US must be able to respond to any Iranian attack

The United States must have the capability to respond to any Iranian attack on US interests, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ):The United States must have the capability to respond to any Iranian attack on US interests, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday.

He spoke at the Florida headquarters of US Central Command, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, a day after the US said it was sending another 1,000 troops to the region in response to what it called hostile behavior by Tehran.

That deployment should "convince the Islamic government of Iran that we are serious and to deter them from further aggression in the region," Pompeo said.

He added that his visit to Tampa was designed to "achieve the strategic objectives" set forth by President Donald Trump.

"But we can't do that without making sure we have the capability to respond if Iran makes a bad decision" and opts to "go after an American, or an American interest, or to continue to proliferate its nuclear weapons program," said Pompeo.

He insisted "President Trump does not want war." The United States has blamed Iran for last week's attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, an accusation Tehran denies as baseless.

The Pentagon released new images on Monday that it said showed Iran was behind the attack on one of the ships.

Last month four ships including three oil tankers were attacked off the United Arab Emirates. The US blamed Iran, which denied responsibility.

In May of last year Trump withdrew the US from the multiparty accord under which Iran agreed to curtail its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Trump reinstated tough economic sanctions in an effort to force Iran to negotiate a new agreement.

Pompeo said Tuesday this campaign of maximum pressure is proving to be "very effective," although other countries fear the heightened tensions could lead to armed conflict.

Related Topics

Attack Exchange Iran Nuclear Pentagon Oman Oil Visit Trump Tehran Lead Tampa Florida United States United Arab Emirates Middle East May From Government Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

US agrees to completely withdraw forces from Afgha ..

5 minutes ago

Nationals blow as Scherzer breaks nose

8 minutes ago

Tokyo shares end higher on upbeat trade news 19 Ju ..

8 minutes ago

Terrorism Fight in Syria Enters Final Stage - Amba ..

8 minutes ago

Iran Considers Adding Foreign Potential to Domesti ..

23 minutes ago

Argentina's new poor sink deeper amid recession

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.