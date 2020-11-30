UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Uzbekistan's Kalimov Discuss Opportunities For American Investors - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov discussed opportunities for American investors in Uzbekistan's markets, State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said on Monday.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed opportunities for US exporters and investors as Uzbekistan pursues market-oriented policies and privatization," Brown said in a statement.

The two leaders also addressed the progress of human rights reforms and enhancing security and economic cooperation.

Ties between the two countries tightened after Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev flew to the US in 2018 to meet with his US counterpart, Donald Trump. At the following round of bilateral consultations in 2019, US and Uzbek diplomats praised a strong momentum in the US-Uzbek relationship and a new level of strategic partnership.

