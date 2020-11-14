Pompeo Visit to Istanbul Will Not Include Meeting With Turkish Officials - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's upcoming trip to Istanbul will not include a meeting with Turkish officials due to conflicting schedules, a senior State Department official said in a conference call on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's upcoming trip to Istanbul will not include a meeting with Turkish officials due to conflicting schedules, a senior State Department official said in a conference call on Friday.

"On your question regarding Turkey, it is just a scheduling issue," the official said. "We're coming into Istanbul where the Ecumenical Patriarch is based and the schedule is very tight. I also understand that Turkish officials, including the president and foreign minister, have their own travel schedule and will not be there.

"

In Istanbul, Pompeo will meet with the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople of the Eastern Orthodox Church, Bartholomew I and the Apostolic Nuncio to Turkey, Paul Russell, the official said.

Pompeo will use his visit to discuss religious issues and religious freedom, the official added.

Earlier this week, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Pompeo's planned visit, saying that the United States should first address domestic issues like the "requisite sensitivity towards human rights violations in the country such as racism, Islamophobia and hate crimes."