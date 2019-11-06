Pompeo Visiting Germany for 30th Anniversary of Fall of Berlin Wall, Talks on Russia

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday will visit Germany to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall, reiterate support to the host country as a key US ally in Europe and discuss what he refers to as "emerging threats" posed by Russia, China and Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday will visit Germany to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall, reiterate support to the host country as a key US ally in Europe and discuss what he refers to as "emerging threats" posed by Russia China and Iran

"This trip provides an opportunity to honor the sacrifices of the past and to celebrate the present freedom, stability and prosperity that all the people of a united Germany have enjoyed since the fall of the wall and to recommit, to strengthen our bilateral ties," a senior State Department official said during a briefing on Pompeo's visit.

During his two-day stay in Germany, Pompeo is scheduled to meet his counterpart Heiko Maas as well as Chancellor Angela Merkel, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.

German officials said earlier that the latest push to advance the peace process in Ukraine would be at the heart of the talks with Pompeo, along discussions on the situation in Afghanistan, Syria and Iran.

The State Department official also noted that the United States routinely discussed the situation in Ukraine with Germany, which is a founding member of the Normandy format peace talks together with Russia, France and Ukraine.

"Obviously, we'll continue to reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and our support for any new momentum for peace in eastern Ukraine... We'll continue our commitment to work with allies and partners to keep pressure on Russia to live up to their commitments under the Minsk agreements," the diplomat said.

The official also said Pompeo will "affirm the strong US-German relationship and discuss joint efforts to further the cause of freedom and counter... emerging global threats including from Iran, Russia and China."

Pompeo's visit takes place amid widening differences between the United States and Germany over the latter's share of defense spending as well as its participation in the Nord Stream-2 pipeline. The United States has so-far unsuccessfully urged its European allies to disengage from the Nord Stream-2 pipeline project, which is planned to supply Russian natural gas to Europe.

"Our view has always been that Nord Stream 2 jeopardizes that priority by making European countries and our allies more reliant on single sources, single country sources of energy," the State Department official said during the briefing. "As to whether this comes up in our discussions with the Germans, I couldn't predict necessarily. There are lots of things to focus on. I think our views are quite clear."

Russian officials have said the Nord Stream-2 pipeline is commercially feasible and will increase stability of energy supplies by leaving out less reliable transit states.

Pompeo is scheduled to visit a synagogue that was the scene of a recent anti-Semitic attack, and finish his visit with a speech at the Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.

"[Pompeo] will highlight the United States' continuing commitment to defend the fundamental rights, freedom and human dignity," the State Department official said.

The secretary of state has said the trip has a sentimental value for him given that he served as a US Army officer in what was then West Germany.