Pompeo Visits Thailand, Australia Next Week To Deepen Bilateral Ties - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Thailand, Australia and the Federated States of Micronesia next week to participate in multilateral and bilateral meetings to strengthen ties with partners in the region, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Thursday.

"Pompeo will travel to Bangkok, Thailand; Sydney, Australia; and Pohnpei, the Federated States of Micronesia July 30-August 6 to deepen our long-standing alliances and vibrant bilateral relations with these countries, and reaffirm our commitment to ASEAN, which is central to our vision for the Indo-Pacific region," Ortagus said in a press release.

Pompeo will be in Thailand from August 1-2 to participate in the East Asia Summit and the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Ministerial, Ortagus said.

The secretary will also hold a bilateral meeting with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai to discuss mutual interests, she added.

Pompeo will visit Australia from August 3-5 to participate in the Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) where they will discuss with their Australian counterparts mutual regional security concerns, Ortagus said. Pompeo is also scheduled to meet with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to discuss mutual interests, she added.

On August 5, Ortagus said, Pompeo will travel to the Federated States of Micronesia to meet with leaders of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau.

