(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday voiced disappointment over Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense missiles, in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"The Secretary ...

conveyed the United States' disappointment over Turkey's acquisition of the Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system," the Department of State said in a statement.

Ankara this month defied US threats to remove it from the F-35 stealthy jet program to import two batches of S-400 parts, a sophisticated surface-to-air system that Washington says is incompatible with NATO defenses.