Pompeo, Von Der Leyen to Hold Introductory Meeting on Monday - Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will join European Commission's President-Elect Ursula von der Leyen of Germany for an introductory meeting in Brussels on Monday, the commission's deputy chief spokesperson said.

The US State Department said on Sunday that Pompeo was scheduled to travel to Brussels, Belgium from September 2-3 to meet senior EU leaders for talks on Transatlantic cooperation.

"On behalf of the transition team I can confirm that indeed President-elect von der Leyen is receiving Mr.

Pompeo tonight. It's an introductory meeting, the first possibility for the two to really know each other and exchange on more general topics," Mina Andreeva told reporters.

Pompeo will be meeting all incoming EU leaders, including European Council President-elect Charles Michel of Belgium, European Parliament President David Sassoli of Italy and top Spanish diplomat Josep Borrell who will be the European Union's foreign policy chief.