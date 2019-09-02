UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Von Der Leyen To Hold Introductory Meeting On Monday - Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:07 PM

Pompeo, Von Der Leyen to Hold Introductory Meeting on Monday - Commission

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will join European Commission's President-Elect Ursula von der Leyen of Germany for an introductory meeting in Brussels on Monday, the commission's deputy chief spokesperson said

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will join European Commission's President-Elect Ursula von der Leyen of Germany for an introductory meeting in Brussels on Monday, the commission's deputy chief spokesperson said.

The US State Department said on Sunday that Pompeo was scheduled to travel to Brussels, Belgium from September 2-3 to meet senior EU leaders for talks on Transatlantic cooperation.

"On behalf of the transition team I can confirm that indeed President-elect von der Leyen is receiving Mr.

Pompeo tonight. It's an introductory meeting, the first possibility for the two to really know each other and exchange on more general topics," Mina Andreeva told reporters.

Pompeo will be meeting all incoming EU leaders, including European Council President-elect Charles Michel of Belgium, European Parliament President David Sassoli of Italy and top Spanish diplomat Josep Borrell who will be the European Union's foreign policy chief.

Related Topics

Exchange Parliament European Union Germany Brussels David Italy Belgium September Sunday All From Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

56 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

2 hours ago

Draws for UAE President’s Cup and UAEFA awards c ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center promotes cultural ..

2 hours ago

'TEVTA making efforts to provide jobs to trained w ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.