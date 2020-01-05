UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Vows Lawful Attacks Against Iran After Trump's Threats To Hit Cultural Sites

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Any further US military action against Iran will be conducted against targets that are within the boundaries of international law, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday, after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran that Washington was ready to strike at 52 targets important to both Iran and Iranian culture.

"I've seen what we're planning in terms of the targets set. I'm sure the Department of Defense is continuing to develop options. The American people should know that every target that we strike will be a lawful target, and it will be a target designed at the singular mission - protecting and defending America," Pompeo said during an appearance on ABC news' This Week broadcast.

Trump's statement that Washington was ready to strike targets important to Iranian culture has roused serious backlash from Iran. Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif slammed Washington, and stated that any attack on Iranian culture would constitute a war crime.

Pompeo stated that all action would be within the bounds of legality.

"We'll behave lawfully, we'll behave inside the system. We always have and we always will," the secretary of state remarked.

Targeting cultural sites is a war crime according to the 1954 Hague Convention for the protection of cultural sites. The UN Security Council also passed a resolution in 2017 that called the deliberate destruction of cultural heritage sites a war crime.

