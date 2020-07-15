Pompeo vows to pursue sanctions over Russia-Germany gas project

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday vowed punishment over Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, unveiling new guidelines to impose sanctions over the project

"Our expectation is that those who participate in the continued project will be subject to review for potential consequences," Pompeo told a news conference.