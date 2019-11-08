UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Warns Against China, Russia On Eve Of Berlin Wall Anniversary

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 04:08 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday issued a stark warning against China and Russia on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday issued a stark warning against China and Russia on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

"Western, free nations have a responsibility to deter threats to our people" from governments like China, Russia and Iran, Pompeo said, speaking just a few metres (yards) away from where the Wall ran past the German capital's world-famous Brandenburg Gate.

