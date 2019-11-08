Pompeo warns against China, Russia on eve of Berlin Wall anniversary

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a stark warning against China and Russia on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, urging Western allies to defend hard-won freedoms

Stressing that "we can never take ... things for granted", he said the 70-year-old NATO alliance too "runs the risk that it will become obsolete" if leaders failed to tackle new challenges.

France's President Emmanuel Macron had criticised NATO as suffering from "brain-death", prompting a sharp rebuke from German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Dismissing the debate around Macron's comments as "kerfuffle," Pompeo acknowledged that "NATO needs to grow and change, it needs to confront the realities of today and the challenges today.

" These threats include those posed by governments like China, Russia and Iran, Pompeo said, speaking just a few metres (yards) away from where the Wall ran past the German capital's world-famous Brandenburg Gate.

The United States and its allies should "defend what was so hard-won...

in 1989" and "recognise we are in a competition of values with unfree nations," he added.

Pompeo's visit came as Germany prepared to mark three decadessince November 9, 1989, when the Berlin Wall came down, ultimatelyculminating in the collapse of the communist regime in the east.