Pompeo Warns Ghani Afghan Government Must Behave 'Beyond Reproach' During Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a phone conversation warned Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that his government's conduct during the upcoming national election must be beyond reproach to ensure legitimate results, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Thursday.

Last week Pompeo announced that due to Afghan government corruption the State Department withdrew or suspended more than $100 million in direct financial aid. The timing of the announcement just ahead of the Afghan election was interesting considering US watchdogs have reported issues of corruption for years.

"Pompeo spoke with Afghanistan's President Ghani today to underscore the United States' expectation that the conduct of candidates and government institutions holding the Afghanistan election should be beyond reproach to ensure the legitimacy of the outcome," Ortagus said.

Sunday marks Afghanistan's fourth presidential election since a US-led coalition ousted the Taliban from power in 2001. Ghani is seeking a second term in a crowded field of 16 candidates.

The United States, Ortagus added, reiterates its condemnation of the Taliban and other terrorist groups that have threatened to deprive Afghan citizens of their right to vote.

The election comes amid heavy fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban, which has threatened to attack polling places and election offices. Last week alone, more than 150 people were killed in Taliban attacks, drone strikes and raids by Afghan government forces, according to a tally by al Jazeera.

US-Taliban peace negotiations to end 18 years of war collapsed earlier this month when the US withdrew in response to a Taliban attack that killed an American service member.