Pompeo Warns Iraq US to Take 'Self-Defense' Actions to Protect Its Bases - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in a phone call with Iraq's Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi warned that Washington will take more actions to defend coalition troops in the middle Eastern country, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Monday.

On Wednesday evening, more than 15 small missiles were fired at Iraq's Camp Taji base, where US-led coalition forces are stationed. Three servicemen were killed, and another 12 were injured. Tahsin Khafaji, spokesman for Iraq's Joint Operations Command, told Sputnik on Thursday that Iraqi troops were also affected by the shelling.

On Saturday, the base was shelled again.

"Secretary Pompeo reiterated that the Government of Iraq must defend Coalition personnel supporting the Iraqi government's efforts to defeat ISIS," Ortagus said, in reference to the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia). "Secretary Pompeo noted that America will not tolerate attacks and threats to American lives and will take additional action as necessary in self-defense."