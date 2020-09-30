US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo during talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Rome emphasized the risks of doing business with China, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said in a readout on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo during talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Rome emphasized the risks of doing business with China, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said in a readout on Wednesday.

"Secretary Pompeo highlighted the substantial business and investment ties between the United States and Italy and noted the risks associated with doing business with the People's Republic of China (PRC)," Brown said.

Pompeo and Conte discussed also Italy's strong efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Washington's assistance to the country.

"The Secretary and the Prime Minister also reaffirmed our shared commitment to the Transatlantic partnership, peaceful resolution of the conflict in Libya through the UN process, and countering the influence of malign actors in Europe," the spokesperson added.

Pompeo is currently on a visit to Italy as part of his week-long tour in Europe's eastern Mediterranean region that includes stops in Greece, Croatia and the Vatican.