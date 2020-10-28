Pompeo Warns Sri Lanka of Alleged Threat Posed by 'Predator' China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a visit to Sri Lanka on Wednesday warned his counterparts of the alleged threat that "predator" China poses to the island nation and the region

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a visit to Sri Lanka on Wednesday warned his counterparts of the alleged threat that "predator" China poses to the island nation and the region.

"Indeed, a strong, sovereign Sri Lanka is a powerful and strategic partner for the United States on the world stage.� It can be a beacon for a free and open Indo-Pacific," Pompeo said during a joint press availability with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. "Look, that's quite a contrast to what China seeks. We see from bad deals, violations of sovereignty and lawlessness on land and sea, that the Chinese Communist Party is a predator, and the United States comes in a different way. We come as a friend and as a partner."

Pompeo said that during his bilateral meeting with Gunawardena, the two also discussed their countries' economic ties and security cooperation.

"My overall message in both engagements was very clear:� The United States seeks to strengthen our partnership with democratic, peaceful, prosperous, and fully sovereign Sri Lanka," Pompeo said.

"Our new embassy, for instance, is nearing completion.� It's a sign of our commitment to the country and to the people of Sri Lanka, and we of course spend a good deal of time talking about our cooperation in defeating the pandemic that came from Wuhan, China."

Pompeo is currently on a visit to India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the Maldives. His trip will last from October 25-30.

US-China relations have significantly soured in the past several years with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices, a poor response to the coronavirus outbreak, human rights violations and unwarranted territorial disputes with neighboring countries. China has denied the accusations and has criticized the United States for various violations of international law.