UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Warns Sri Lanka Of Alleged Threat Posed By 'Predator' China

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:11 PM

Pompeo Warns Sri Lanka of Alleged Threat Posed by 'Predator' China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a visit to Sri Lanka on Wednesday warned his counterparts of the alleged threat that "predator" China poses to the island nation and the region

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a visit to Sri Lanka on Wednesday warned his counterparts of the alleged threat that "predator" China poses to the island nation and the region.

"Indeed, a strong, sovereign Sri Lanka is a powerful and strategic partner for the United States on the world stage.� It can be a beacon for a free and open Indo-Pacific," Pompeo said during a joint press availability with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. "Look, that's quite a contrast to what China seeks. We see from bad deals, violations of sovereignty and lawlessness on land and sea, that the Chinese Communist Party is a predator, and the United States comes in a different way. We come as a friend and as a partner."

Pompeo said that during his bilateral meeting with Gunawardena, the two also discussed their countries' economic ties and security cooperation.

"My overall message in both engagements was very clear:� The United States seeks to strengthen our partnership with democratic, peaceful, prosperous, and fully sovereign Sri Lanka," Pompeo said.

"Our new embassy, for instance, is nearing completion.� It's a sign of our commitment to the country and to the people of Sri Lanka, and we of course spend a good deal of time talking about our cooperation in defeating the pandemic that came from Wuhan, China."

Pompeo is currently on a visit to India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the Maldives. His trip will last from October 25-30.

US-China relations have significantly soured in the past several years with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices, a poor response to the coronavirus outbreak, human rights violations and unwarranted territorial disputes with neighboring countries. China has denied the accusations and has criticized the United States for various violations of international law.

Related Topics

India World Poor Sri Lanka China Washington Visit Wuhan Beijing Indonesia United States Maldives October From Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects Jabal al-Ruman planting pro ..

27 minutes ago

UAEFA to host training camps of three Asian teams ..

42 minutes ago

Misinformation Harming COVID-19 Efforts in 'Crisis ..

19 seconds ago

Irish prop Healy set for 100th cap in French Six N ..

26 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

4 minutes ago

Oil sinks more than 5% on fears over virus-hit dem ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.