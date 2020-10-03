UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Warns Turkey Sending Syrian Fighters To Azerbaijan Will Create More Instability

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 12:48 PM

Pompeo Warns Turkey Sending Syrian Fighters to Azerbaijan Will Create More Instability

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Friday that Turkey deploying Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan would only cause more instability if the reports are true

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Friday that Turkey deploying Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan would only cause more instability if the reports are true.

"We saw Syrian fighters taken from the battlefields in Syria to Libya. That created more instability, more turbulence, more conflict, more fighting, less peace," Pompeo said. "I think it would do the same thing in the conflict in and around Nagorno-Karabakh as well."

Earlier in the week, the Armenian side stated that militants from Turkey and the Middle East were acting on the side of Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh. These accusations were denied by Baku and there has been no further confirmation.

A source told Sputnik earlier that a third batch of Syrian rebels is preparing for deployment to Azerbaijan from Turkey, while another two are already on the ground.

According to the source, 322 Syrian mercenaries are currently present in Azerbaijan and they are well-equipped.

Commenting on Russia's concern about the involvement of militants in the conflict, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva said that Armenia "makes extensive use of such resources" and is "especially actively attracting terrorists and mercenaries from the Middle East."

Omer Celik, a spokesman for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party has denied the reports about the alleged recruitment of mercenaries for fighting in Azerbaijan as "propaganda."

