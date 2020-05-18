UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Warns US May Reassess Hong Kong Status After Alleged Attack On Press

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

Pompeo Warns US May Reassess Hong Kong Status After Alleged Attack on Press

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned China on Sunday that the United States could change its view of Hong Kong's status in light of what it sees as interference with free press.

The State Department has delayed until May 22 a report to Congress on the state of the former British colony's autonomy from China, which guarantees it special treatment.

"Any decision impinging on Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms as guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law would inevitably impact our assessment of One Country, Two Systems and the status of the territory," he said in a press release.

Pompeo said he had been alerted to what he said were threats by the Chinese government to "interfere with the work of American journalists in Hong Kong."

"These journalists are members of a free press, not propaganda cadres, and their valuable reporting informs Chinese citizens and the world," he argued.

The US-China standoff escalated in March after Beijing said it would expel several journalists from three US publications and bar them from working in Hong Kong after Washington labeled Chinese state news outlets in the US as foreign agents.

Related Topics

World China Washington Beijing Hong Kong United States March May Congress Sunday From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha bint Saif announces winners of Sheikha Hes ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED16 million to Zakat ..

3 hours ago

Father meets newborn for first time as Etihad Airw ..

3 hours ago

New report reveals 35 percent decrease in divorce ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.