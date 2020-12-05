MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has welcomed the decision made by the Slovenian government to label the Lebanese Shia movement of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

Ljubljana has recently declared Hezbollah a criminal and terrorist organization that threatens peace and security. The measure was introduced following a report of the government's permanent coordination group for restrictive measures on Hezbollah's activities.

"Slovenia's designation of Hizballah as a terrorist organization in its entirety is a critical step in the fight against Iranian-backed terrorists.

We commend Slovenia and other European nations for taking action to prevent Hizballah from threatening their peace and security," Pompeo wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

To date, Hezbollah has been ranked as a terrorist organization by over 20 countries and international alliances, with the League of Arab States and the Gulf Cooperation Council being among them. The European Union has only so far recognized Hezbollah's military wing as a terror organization.