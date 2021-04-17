Pompeo, Wife Made 100 Personal Requests of State Dept. Staff - Inspector General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan broke US ethics rules on more than 100 occasions by asking Department of State officials to undertake personal chores and activities for them, the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) of the department said in a new report.

"OIG found that both Secretary and Mrs. Pompeo requested the political appointee and other employees of the Office of the Secretary undertake work of a personal nature, such as picking up personal items, planning events unrelated to the department's mission and conducting such personal business as pet care and mailing personal Christmas cards," the report said on Friday.

OIG found that such requests were inconsistent with State Department ethics rules and those of the Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch, the report said.

"However, with only a few exceptions, OIG did not find that Secretary and Mrs. Pompeo made personal requests to the special agents in the Bureau of Diplomatic Security who were protecting them. These agents generally told OIG that the Pompeos did not ask them to undertake tasks of a personal nature," the report added.

Since Pompeo no longer works for the government, the report did not make any recommendation for any action to be taken against him.