UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Wife Made 100 Personal Requests Of State Dept. Staff - Inspector General

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 03:50 AM

Pompeo, Wife Made 100 Personal Requests of State Dept. Staff - Inspector General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan broke US ethics rules on more than 100 occasions by asking Department of State officials to undertake personal chores and activities for them, the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) of the department said in a new report.

"OIG found that both Secretary and Mrs. Pompeo requested the political appointee and other employees of the Office of the Secretary undertake work of a personal nature, such as picking up personal items, planning events unrelated to the department's mission and conducting such personal business as pet care and mailing personal Christmas cards," the report said on Friday.

OIG found that such requests were inconsistent with State Department ethics rules and those of the Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch, the report said.

"However, with only a few exceptions, OIG did not find that Secretary and Mrs. Pompeo made personal requests to the special agents in the Bureau of Diplomatic Security who were protecting them. These agents generally told OIG that the Pompeos did not ask them to undertake tasks of a personal nature," the report added.

Since Pompeo no longer works for the government, the report did not make any recommendation for any action to be taken against him.

Related Topics

Business Christmas Wife Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash leads UAE delegation to quartet mini ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls Prince Charles, expresses ..

2 hours ago

President of International Federation of Asian and ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Gold Bullion Committee reviews fresh step ..

3 hours ago

British actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

3 hours ago

Russia to expel five Polish diplomats: ministry

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.