Pompeo Will Fly to Brussels on Monday to Meet With New EU Leadership - State Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo will arrive in Brussels on Monday for a two-day visit to meet with the incoming top EU officials and discuss ways to promote the Transatlantic partnership, according to the State Department.

"Secretary of State Michael R.

Pompeo will travel to Brussels, Belgium from September 2-3 where he will meet senior leaders to discuss Transatlantic cooperation to advance our shared global priorities," the State Department said in a Sunday statement.

Pompeo, in particular, will meet with European Council President-elect Charles Michel, European Parliament President David Sassoli, European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrell, the nominee for the post of EU foreign policy chief.

The US top diplomat is also expected to hold talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.