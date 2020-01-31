UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Zahorodnyuk Discuss Enhancing Ukraine's Resilience Against Russia - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:09 PM

Pompeo, Zahorodnyuk Discuss Enhancing Ukraine's Resilience Against Russia - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has discussed with Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodnyuk the United States' support for Ukraine's efforts to boost its resilience against Russia as well as to reform its defense sector, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has discussed with Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodnyuk the United States' support for Ukraine's efforts to boost its resilience against Russia as well as to reform its defense sector, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Friday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Defense Minister Zahorodnyuk discussed US support for Ukraine's efforts to strengthen its resilience against Russia's aggression and to implement important defense sector reforms," Ortagus said. "The Secretary reiterated that US support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering.

"

Pompeo arrived in Kiev to discuss with the Ukrainian leadership bilateral issues and enhance the cooperation between the two countries. The visit to Ukraine was part of Pompeo's tour to three other former Soviet republics - Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after meeting Pompeo that Ukraine was ready to develop new forms of security cooperation with the United States.

Since 2014, the United States has provided Ukraine with more than $3.3 billion in security and non-security assistance, as well as three $1 billion sovereign loan guarantees, according to the State Department.

Related Topics

Loan Ukraine Russia Visit Kiev Uzbekistan Belarus United States Kazakhstan Billion Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Delta Air Lines to Temporarily Suspend All Flights ..

1 minute ago

President AJK appreciates increase in Gilgit Balti ..

1 hour ago

Huraira’s half-century on debut secures Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Bavarian Health Ministry Confirms 6th Coronavirus ..

1 minute ago

Zelenskyy Hopes for Appointment of New US Special ..

1 minute ago

Three-day literature festival begins at Arts Counc ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.