WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has discussed with Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodnyuk the United States' support for Ukraine's efforts to boost its resilience against Russia as well as to reform its defense sector, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Friday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Defense Minister Zahorodnyuk discussed US support for Ukraine's efforts to strengthen its resilience against Russia's aggression and to implement important defense sector reforms," Ortagus said. "The Secretary reiterated that US support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering.

"

Pompeo arrived in Kiev to discuss with the Ukrainian leadership bilateral issues and enhance the cooperation between the two countries. The visit to Ukraine was part of Pompeo's tour to three other former Soviet republics - Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after meeting Pompeo that Ukraine was ready to develop new forms of security cooperation with the United States.

Since 2014, the United States has provided Ukraine with more than $3.3 billion in security and non-security assistance, as well as three $1 billion sovereign loan guarantees, according to the State Department.