Pompeo, Zeman Discuss Countering Russian, Chinese 'Malign Influence' - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Czech President Milos Zeman discussed efforts to counter Russian and Chinese "malign influence" among other matters during their meeting this week in Prague, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Thursday.

"Secretary Pompeo and President Zeman discussed the strong US- Czech bilateral relationship as NATO Allies in the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and Iraq, and our common interest in strengthening nuclear energy cooperation and combatting malign influence from Russia and Communist China," Ortagus said.

Pompeo visited the Czech Republic on Wednesday as part of a tour of Europe.

While in Prague, Pompeo also met with Prime Minister Andrej Babis to discuss nuclear energy cooperation, the Three Seas Initiative and efforts to counter what the US government has termed the "malign actions" of Russia and China.

The Secretary also addressed the Czech Senate on Wednesday.

