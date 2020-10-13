WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) US Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker will visit Lebanon to participate in negotiations on the demarcation of the maritime border with Israel, after which he will travel to Morocco and the United Kingdom, the US Department of State said in a statement on Monday.

"Assistant Secretary Schenker will facilitate the opening session of negotiations between the governments of Israel and Lebanon on their maritime boundary. He will be joined by Ambassador John Desrocher, who will serve as the U.S. mediator for these negotiations," the statement read.

On October 1, the US State Department announced that Israel and Lebanon could start direct negotiations under the US auspices on the demarcation of maritime borders between the two countries after the end of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which lasted this year until October 9.

"In Morocco, Assistant Secretary Schenker, joined by Ambassador David T. Fischer, will meet with government officials to discuss opportunities for increasing economic and security cooperation to further promote the U.S.-Morocco strategic partnership," the statement added.

As for his trip to the United Kingdom, Schenker is expected to visit London on October 20, where he will meet with his UK counterparts for discussions on recent developments in the middle East and North Africa.