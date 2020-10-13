UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo's Aide To Travel To Lebanon To Facilitate Talks On Maritime Border With Israel

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 12:51 AM

Pompeo's Aide to Travel to Lebanon to Facilitate Talks on Maritime Border With Israel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) US Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker will visit Lebanon to participate in negotiations on the demarcation of the maritime border with Israel, after which he will travel to Morocco and the United Kingdom, the US Department of State said in a statement on Monday.

"Assistant Secretary Schenker will facilitate the opening session of negotiations between the governments of Israel and Lebanon on their maritime boundary. He will be joined by Ambassador John Desrocher, who will serve as the U.S. mediator for these negotiations," the statement read.

On October 1, the US State Department announced that Israel and Lebanon could start direct negotiations under the US auspices on the demarcation of maritime borders between the two countries after the end of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which lasted this year until October 9.

"In Morocco, Assistant Secretary Schenker, joined by Ambassador David T. Fischer, will meet with government officials to discuss opportunities for increasing economic and security cooperation to further promote the U.S.-Morocco strategic partnership," the statement added.

As for his trip to the United Kingdom, Schenker is expected to visit London on October 20, where he will meet with his UK counterparts for discussions on recent developments in the middle East and North Africa.

Related Topics

Africa Israel Visit London David United Kingdom Lebanon Morocco Middle East October Border Jew Government

Recent Stories

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

56 minutes ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

56 minutes ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

1 hour ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

1 hour ago

Credit Rating Co. assigns rating to proposed Islam ..

2 hours ago

'What counts is victory' says peerless Nadal

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.