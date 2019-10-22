Ankara sees US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's claim that Washington is ready for war with Turkey as a translation error, as he could not have made "such an irresponsible statement," Turkish Ambassador to Uzbekistan Mehmet Sureyya Er said on Tuesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Ankara sees US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's claim that Washington is ready for war with Turkey as a translation error, as he could not have made "such an irresponsible statement," Turkish Ambassador to Uzbekistan Mehmet Sureyya Er said on Tuesday.

Pompeo has recently said that US President Donald Trump is "fully prepared" to undertake action against Turkey, stressing that the US prefers "peace to war."

"I believe this is just human factor. Just a simple translation error. I don't think that a high-ranking official can make such an irresponsible statement. Written, protocol statements, this is what matters for us," the ambassador said.