WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's decision to deliver remarks at the Republican National Convention (RNC) from Jerusalem while on official diplomatic travel is an abuse of his position and undermines the State Department's work, Joe Biden's Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield said on Tuesday.

"Secretary Pompeo's decision to address the Republican Convention from Jerusalem isn't just an abuse of taxpayer dollars; it undermines the critical work being done by the State Department," Bedingfield said as quoted by Fox News.

Later on Tuesday, Pompeo is scheduled to deliver a speech broadcast during the second night of the RNC. It would mark the first time a sitting Secretary of State spoke at a party convention.

Last December, the State Department's Office of the Legal Adviser sent a memorandum to all presidential appointees and political appointees outlining their restrictions on political activities.

The memorandum, made publicly available on Monday, specifically bans officials from engaging in any political activity while off duty using their title or authority.

The memorandum also underscores that Senate-confirmed presidential appointees may not even attend a political party convention or convention-related event.

Bedingfield added that Pompeo's politicized activities weaken US relationships with allies and partners around the world.

The Trump administration is seeking to use Israel as a "political wedge issue," Bedingfield said.

Fox news reported, citing the State Department, that Pompeo will be speaking in a personal capacity. The RNC and Trump reelection campaign paid for the production costs of Pompeo's address, the report said citing RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.