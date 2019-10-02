UrduPoint.com
Pompeo's Effort To Block Congress Access To Witnesses On Ukraine Probe Illegal - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Any effort by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to prevent current or former State Department officials from testifying before Congress on the issue of President Donald Trump and Ukraine will be considered an obstruction of an impeachment inquiry, Congressmen Eliot Engel, Elijah Cummings and Adam Schiff said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"He [Pompeo] should immediately cease intimidating Department witnesses in order to protect himself and the President," the congressmen said in the statement. "Any effort to intimidate witnesses or prevent them from talking with Congress - including State Department employees - is illegal and will constitute evidence of obstruction of the impeachment inquiry."

On Friday, the US House Committees on Foreign Affairs Committee had issued a subpoena to Pompeo for documents regarding the Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry. Pompeo was also sent a letter notifying him of scheduled depositions for State Department officials, including former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker, Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent and Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pompeo accused the congressional committees led by Engel, Cummings and Schiff, of trying to intimidate State Department employees in order to get dispositions related to the impeachment inquiry.

Pompeo said the request for depositions raises legal and procedural concerns given that the Foreign Affairs Committee has not issued subpoenas or a Notice of Deposition to the targeted State Department staff.

US House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower's complaint that alleges presidential misconduct in the July 25 telephone conversation between Trump and Ukraine President Voldymyr Zelenskyy. The complaint said Trump asked Zelenskyy to investigate possible corruption in Ukraine of his likely opponent in the 2020 US presidential election, Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump released the transcript of his conversation with Zelenskyy, denied any wrongdoing and called the Democrats' impeachment inquiry yet another political witch hunt designed to reverse the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election.

