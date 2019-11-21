US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statements on Israeli settlements in the West Bank stand in direct contradiction to all the taken decisions and bring the situation to a deadlock, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, soon after Pompeo announced that the United States no longer considered Israel's activity as inconsistent with the international law

"Statements similar to those of the US secretary of state that Washington no longer sees as illegal Israel's settlements on the West Bank of the Jordan River stand in direct contradiction with all the existing decisions that all the global nations have signed, and they generally bring the situation to a deadlock," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah.

Russia will promote full and unconditional respect for all the existing agreements on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Lavrov stressed.