NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo 's upcoming visit to India will focus on finding ways to strengthen cooperation between the nations and continue high-level talks on regional and global issues, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday during a press conference.

"Secretary Pompeo's visit will be an important opportunity for both sides to explore ways to further strengthen the India-U.S. Strategic Partnership, and continue the high-level engagement on matters of mutual interest including bilateral, regional, and global issues," Kumar said.

Pompeo will visit India from June 25-27 and is expected to hold talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and other government officials.

"This to be the first high level engagement with the US after the elections in India," Kumar noted.

The Asian nation held its parliamentary elections from April to May. Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured another five-year term in office after getting a landslide victory.

Cooperation between Washington and New Delhi covers a broad range of issues, including trade, investment, defense, space technology and clean energy. The countries repeatedly hold joint military exercises and participate in counterterrorism drills.