Pompidou Centre in Paris to Close in 2023 for 3 Years of Renovation - Museum Director

(@FahadShabbir)

France's major modern art museum, Pompidou Centre, will close its doors in 2023 to reopen in 2027 after an extensive renovation for the aging building, the museum's director, Serge Lasvignes, told the Le Figaro newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) France's major modern art museum, Pompidou Centre, will close its doors in 2023 to reopen in 2027 after an extensive renovation for the aging building, the museum's director, Serge Lasvignes, told the Le Figaro newspaper.

The government proposed the renovation in late 2020, mulling between its total closure for a three-year renovation and a partial halt of the museum's activities for seven years. Eventually, Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot told the newspaper that the first option was chosen.

"We no longer have a choice, the building is in distress," Lasvignes said, confirming the minister's decision, as cited by the newspaper late on Monday.

Lasvignes specified that the closure of the museum would allow for asbestos removal from the building, as well as safety and technical standards to be met, and the provision of access for the disabled.

The world-known modern and contemporary art museum, situated in Paris and named after former French President Georges Pompidou, who sponsored the project, was officially opened at the end of 1977. No major renovation has been conducted ever since.