UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompidou Centre Inaugurates Shanghai Branch

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 04:46 PM

Pompidou Centre inaugurates Shanghai branch

France's Pompidou Centre inaugurated a riverside branch in Shanghai on Tuesday, the modern and contemporary art museum's first outpost outside Europe, with works by Picasso and Kandinsky among the pieces on display

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :France's Pompidou Centre inaugurated a riverside branch in Shanghai on Tuesday, the modern and contemporary art museum's first outpost outside Europe, with works by Picasso and Kandinsky among the pieces on display.

The Parisian centre will display its collection in a 25,000-square-metre building on the banks of the Huangpu River that traverses the financial hub of 24 million people.

Billed as the most important cultural cooperation project between France and China, the museum is owned by local developer West Bund, which has a five-year agreement with the Pompidou Centre.

"Long live the friendship of China and France," said French President Emmanuel Macron, who participated in the inauguration after attending an international trade fair hosted by China.

The "Centre Pompidou x West Bund Museum Project" -- designed by British architect David Chipperfield -- will open to the public on Friday.

Macron toured the first exhibition, "The Shape of Time", featuring works by European masters as well as Asian artists.

The French leader was accompanied by his wife, Brigitte, as well as French musician Jean-Michel Jarre and Chinese painter Yan Pei-Ming.

The Pompidou Centre's other outposts are in Brussels and the southern Spanish city of Malaga.

"China is today a major centre for artistic creation," Pompidou Centre president Serge Lasvignes told AFP.

"It is also an essential place to build a new audience," said Lasvignes, adding that "young and passionate" Chinese are "progressively appreciating modern and contemporary art".

Related Topics

Europe China France Wife Young Brussels Shanghai David Malaga Riverside Hub Agreement Asia Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases services for people of det ..

10 minutes ago

ERC launches new development projects in Socotra, ..

16 minutes ago

LHC seeks Punjab govt's reply on smog

21 minutes ago

Rabi Pirzada suffers from depression after video l ..

39 minutes ago

NYUAD researchers develop Micro-Electro-Fluidic Pr ..

46 minutes ago

Railways ministry suspends six officials in Tezgha ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.