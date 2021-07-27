UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompom Girls: Japan Seniors Find Joy In Cheerleading

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 03:14 PM

Pompom girls: Japan seniors find joy in cheerleading

Cheering is frowned upon at the virus-postponed Olympics, but training continues at a Tokyo gym for an energetic squad of cheerleaders whose average age is 70

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Cheering is frowned upon at the virus-postponed Olympics, but training continues at a Tokyo gym for an energetic squad of cheerleaders whose average age is 70.

To the beat of Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off", Fumie Takino, 89, twirled and waved her pompoms as her fellow cheerleaders showed off their standing splits.

"Members suffer from leg or back pain, but they're working hard," Takino, who founded the senior cheerleading squad "Japan Pom Pom" when she was 64 years old, told AFP.

There is a strict selection process for members, who must be over 55, and have to pass an audition and three-month trial period.

All applicants must also have "self-proclaimed good looks", the squad stipulates.

They are currently rehearsing for their 25th-anniversary show, which was postponed until next year because of the pandemic.

Takino said it was once difficult to share her hobby with others, who didn't see the appeal of senior cheerleading at first.

"I couldn't say I was doing cheerleading... I struggled a lot." Their original sparkly costumes with a mini-skirt weren't so popular either, she recalls.

But as the squad became better known and attracted the attention of local media, views about them changed, Takino said.

"There are many other groups like us... I think (senior cheerleading) has started to be widely accepted." Japan has the world's oldest population, with around 28 percent of the population aged 65 or over, according to the government.

Cheerleading is a fun way to stay fit for the "Japan Pom Pom" girls, who get together once a week for a rigorous two-hour practice with almost no break.

Masako Matsuoka, a 73-year-old member of the squad, said the activity is her "ikigai" -- Japanese for purpose in life.

"It's fun to do something different in your everyday life," she explained.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Japan Taylor Swift Olympics Media From Government Share

Recent Stories

Sardar Tanvir Ilyas in hot waters due to alleged ..

34 seconds ago

Khadija Siddiqui case: Shah Hussain early release ..

31 minutes ago

9th, 11th grades examination start across KP

24 minutes ago

PMD predicts chances of light rain in Karachi

25 minutes ago

FBR notifies committee for integration of business ..

25 minutes ago

China's Nanjing tightens restrictive measures to s ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.