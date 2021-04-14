UrduPoint.com
Ponzi Schemer Bernie Madoff Dies In US Prison - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 07:03 PM

Ponzi Schemer Bernie Madoff Dies in US Prison - Reports

Ponzi Schemer Bernard Madoff has died in a US prison in the state of North Carolina, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Ponzi Schemer Bernard Madoff has died in a US prison in the state of North Carolina, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The 82-year-old prisoner apparently died from natural causes, the source said.

Madoff pleaded guilty to 11 Federal felonies in 2009, admitting that he had turned his wealth management business into the world's largest Ponzi scheme, benefiting himself, his family and select members of his inner circle. He received a 150-year prison sentence.

More Stories From World

