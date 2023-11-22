Poor in west DR Congo unimpressed by anti-poverty drive

DR Congo's president, who is seeking re-election, came to office pledging to help those in dire poverty, but in remote areas little has changed

Kikwit, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) DR Congo's president, who is seeking re-election, came to office pledging to help those in dire poverty, but in remote areas little has changed.

Felix Tshisekedi, 60, is running for a second term in a December 20 election. After taking power in 2019, he waived primary school fees -- his flagship social policy -- and rolled out free maternity care in the capital Kinshasa.

More Congolese children are in classrooms than ever before. But most people in the Democratic Republic of Congo remain trapped in grinding poverty and see little change.

In the small village of Camp Pay, in western DRC's Kwilu province, farmer Victor Mukala said he felt let down.

"The head of state owes us a debt, he hasn't kept his promise," he said.

Despite its vast mineral wealth, the DRC is one of the world's poorest countries, plagued by corruption, mismanagement and conflict in its east.

About two-thirds of the population of 100 million people live on under $2.15 a day, according to the World Bank.

Tshisekedi's government is emphasising its pro-poor social policies to voters ahead of next month's poll.

Augustin Kabuya, the secretary general of the president's UDPS party, called free primary education a "great achievement".

"Poor parents weren't sending their children to school," he said, explaining that the policy had put two million extra children in school nationwide.