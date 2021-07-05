Poor Maintenance, Nearby Construction Possible Causes of Surfside Collapse - Vice Mayor

SURFSIDE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The collapse of the multi-story condominium in Surfside could have been triggered by multiple factors, including poor maintenance, tidal waves as well as a weakening of the foundation because of nearby construction, Tina Paul, vice mayor of Surfside, Florida, told Sputnik.

"In my opinion, there's more to this story than just the building collapse because of poor maintenance or poor construction," Paul stated. "We hired structural engineering firm to evaluate it, they're heading the investigation as to what happened and how this happened. They evaluated the other two buildings were perceived to possibly have issues. A lot of it comes down to the maintenance of your building policies and how it was built, how well it's been kept... We're under the threat of sea level rise. So, when you live in a condo on the beach, you know that you're going to have to take extra care of the building."

Paul pointed out, however, that this does not mean that the building was just having maintenance issues, but there are other factors that are being explored and investigated to see what really caused the collapse.

"Because you had a massive construction project right next to their property," she told Sputnik, "There's also somebody who's been sending me maps of the area from 1920's and it's possible that that structure was built on an inlet that was still there. So, there are many other factors that could be factors in the work that was performed there that contributed to to this collapse. To find out what really happened, we have to look at everything. And it doesn't make all the other buildings vulnerable."

Paul said that they hired a firm that does satellite infrastructure monitoring.

"They're also trying to look at and they're working in coordination with the Italian space agency," she said. "We're trying to see what we can find out from the satellite interception monitoring to see if we can pinpoint if there are other vulnerable buildings."

With regards to how long an investigation may take, Paul said, "I really don't know."

She noted that she is looking at all the information people send to her regarding the collapse and if it's relevant, she forwards it to the engineer to explore all possibilities.

"You have to look at everything," she stated. "There was a report presented to me from the historic preservation community that directly ties in the construction that happened in the building next door to them to the weakening of this foundation. They have made a direct tie in their report. So, our engineer has to evaluate the report. I saw the report. I think it's valid. And so, I forwarded that because, again, they have to look at everything."

There's other issues they're looking at at the moment too, Paul said.

"It was a full moon that night, a strawberry full moon, so you have to look at the tidal waves to see how the water was moving," she told Sputnik. "There's so many elements to this. I think when we do get the answers, it's going to be more than one cause. And they may have one underlying cause that, you know, but it's like a domino effect."

The tragedy in Surfside occurred on June 24, when the 12-story Champlain Towers South residential building partially collapsed. The death toll in the incident stands at 24, while more than 120 people are still missing.