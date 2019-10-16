UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poorly Socialized Teenagers Most Likely To Be Indoctrinated By Terrorists - Russia's FSB

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 01:18 PM

Poorly Socialized Teenagers Most Likely to Be Indoctrinated by Terrorists - Russia's FSB

Teenagers who experience difficulties with socialization are extremely vulnerable to indoctrination from terrorist organizations, Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), said on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Teenagers who experience difficulties with socialization are extremely vulnerable to indoctrination from terrorist organizations, Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), said on Wednesday.

"Recently, there has been an increase in 'school terrorism' throughout many countries.

Isolated teenagers, who experience difficulties with socialization, are guided by personal vendettas and not only propagandize mass murder through discussion boards in closed chat rooms, but then go on to commit terrorist acts," Bortnikov said, adding that specifically, this type of demographic was most vulnerable to indoctrination by terrorist groups.

Bortnikov added that this year, access to over 8,000 websites containing terrorism-related propaganda had been blocked by the FSB.

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist Russia From

Recent Stories

JUI-F’s senator is non-citizen: Senior journalis ..

20 minutes ago

'Sufi Night' to be held on Oct 26 at PNCA

2 minutes ago

Terrorists May Use Wireless Communication Technolo ..

2 minutes ago

Control of PML-N may go to any other instead of Sh ..

22 minutes ago

European stocks mixed at open

2 minutes ago

Russia's FSB Warns About International Terrorists ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.