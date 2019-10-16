Teenagers who experience difficulties with socialization are extremely vulnerable to indoctrination from terrorist organizations, Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), said on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Teenagers who experience difficulties with socialization are extremely vulnerable to indoctrination from terrorist organizations, Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), said on Wednesday.

"Recently, there has been an increase in 'school terrorism' throughout many countries.

Isolated teenagers, who experience difficulties with socialization, are guided by personal vendettas and not only propagandize mass murder through discussion boards in closed chat rooms, but then go on to commit terrorist acts," Bortnikov said, adding that specifically, this type of demographic was most vulnerable to indoctrination by terrorist groups.

Bortnikov added that this year, access to over 8,000 websites containing terrorism-related propaganda had been blocked by the FSB.