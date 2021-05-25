UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pop Show Contestant Returns As Czech Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 02:38 PM

Pop show contestant returns as Czech health minister

The Czech prime minister said Tuesday the country would swap its health minister for the fourth time since the Covid outbreak with a former pop show contestant returning to the job

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Czech prime minister said Tuesday the country would swap its health minister for the fourth time since the Covid outbreak with a former pop show contestant returning to the job.

Adam Vojtech, a former lawyer best known for singing in the Czech version of the "Idol" series, will replace Petr Arenberger, who has come under fire over his property declaration.

"Minister Arenberger told me he would resign this morning," Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters.

Vojtech was health minister until last September when he quit after leading the country through the first Covid-19 wave with relatively few casualties.

He was replaced by epidemiologist Roman Prymula, who was sacked after being caught violating his own anti-Covid restrictions in a closed Prague restaurant a month later.

Pediatric haematologist Jan Blatny followed and stayed on until April when he was replaced by Arenberger, a Prague hospital head.

During Blatny's spell, the Czech Republic topped global statistics for the most Covid cases and deaths per capita for several months.

The EU member of 10.7 million people has so far seen over 1.6 million confirmed cases and more than 30,000 deaths.

It has recently embarked on an easing of restrictions following a steady decrease in the daily infection growth rates.

Arenberger has faced criticism over his failure to mention a large part of his property portfolio in his declaration.

Babis said Vojtech was "a good minister" and that he would stay until his government resigns following a general election in October.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Job Prague Czech Republic April September October Government Best Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

Three dies of suffocation at Gomal Tank

3 minutes ago

Aldar launches ‘Noya Luma’ on Yas Island

26 minutes ago

Following PM's vision, vigorous cleanliness drive ..

3 minutes ago

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus ..

3 minutes ago

UK borrowing dips on easing Covid curbs

3 minutes ago

Philippines logs 3,972 new COVID-19 cases, death t ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.