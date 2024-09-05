Open Menu

Pope Appeals For Religious Unity At Stadium Mass In Indonesia

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Pope Francis appealed for religious unity Thursday as he addressed tens of thousands of people at a football stadium after meeting faith leaders at Southeast Asia's biggest mosque.

"I encourage you to sow seeds of love, confidently tread the path of dialogue, continue to show your goodness and kindness... and be builders of unity and peace," he told more than 80,000 devotees packed into the stadium in the Indonesian capital.

The 87-year-old pontiff earlier met Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar at Jakarta's Istiqlal Mosque, where they signed a declaration warning against using religion to stoke conflict and appealed for action against climate change.

Francis's packed schedule on Thursday capped the first stop of a gruelling Asia-Pacific tour, the longest of his papacy, that will take him to Papua New Guinea on Friday and then to East Timor and Singapore.

He appeared to be in good spirits despite fears over his health as he addressed excited Catholics, who make up about three percent of the population of Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country.

Anastasia Ida Ediati, a 59-year-old notary who went to the stadium with 200 other members of her parish, said she was filled with joy that she was lucky enough to be invited.

"We Catholics have such a charismatic and humble leader. His visit is especially meaningful for us, as many of us who are older may not have this opportunity again," she told AFP.

With President Joko Widodo in attendance, the pope entered Indonesia's national football stadium in a tactical vehicle built by an Indonesian state-run defence company.

