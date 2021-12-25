Pope calls for 'dialogue' amid 'tendency to withdraw' during pandemic

Pope Francis on Saturday called for dialogue amid a "tendency to withdraw" during the coronavirus pandemic

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Pope Francis on Saturday called for dialogue amid a "tendency to withdraw" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"In this time of pandemic...our capacity for social relationships is sorely tried; there is a growing tendency to withdraw," he said during his Christmas message to the faithful gathered in St Peter's Square.

"On the international level too, there is the risk of avoiding dialogue... Yet only those paths can lead to the resolution of conflicts and to lasting benefits for all."