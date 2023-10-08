Open Menu

Pope Calls For 'peace In Israel And Palestine'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Pope calls for 'peace in Israel and Palestine'

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Pope Francis on Sunday called for "peace in Israel and in Palestine", saying "terrorism and war do not lead to a solution".

As war raged between Israel and Palestinian militants, the pope called for an end to attacks in Israel.

He did not mention the Gaza Strip or the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which launched a massive surprise attack early on Saturday.

"War is a defeat. All war is a defeat. Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine," he said at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.

"I pray for all those who are living through hours of terror and anguish," he said.

"May the attacks and the weapons cease, I beg you."

"Terrorism and war do not lead to a solution, but only to the death and suffering of many innocent people."

