Pope Calls For Probe To Determine If Israel’s Attacks In Gaza Constitute 'genocide'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2024 | 12:40 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Pope Francis has called for an investigation into whether Israel’s relentless strikes on the Gaza Strip constitute genocide, according to excerpts from an upcoming book.
“According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide,” the pope says, according to published excerpts of the book published by Italian daily 'La Stampa' on Sunday and posted on the internet.
The pontiff adds that “it should be carefully investigated to determine whether it fits into the technical definition formulated by jurists and international bodies.”
Since Oct 7 2023, Israeli military's massive bombardments have killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.
It’s the first time Pope Francis has talked about potential genocide to describe the conflict in Gaza. In September he suggested that Israel’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon were immoral and disproportionate.
The book — titled “Hope Never Disappoints.
Pilgrims Towards a Better World” — is being released ahead of the pope’s 2025 Jubilee. It was written by Hernán Reyes Alcaide based on interviews with Francis.
Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians were reported killed or injured in an Israeli strike on a multi-storey residential building housing at least six families in northern Gaza's Beit Lahiya town on Sunday.
The Palestinian Civil Emergency said around 70 people were living in the property but the Gaza government media office put the number of those killed at 72, according to media reports.
Video footage of the strike site obtained by Reuters, the British news agency, showed locals pulling bodies from a huge pile of rubble, with surrounding houses also damaged, some heavily.
The Israeli army sent tanks into Beit Lahiya and the nearby towns of Beit Hanoun and Jabalia, the largest of the Gaza Strip's eight historic refugee camps, last month in what it said was a campaign to fight Hamas fighters from regrouping.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine announces power restrictions after 'massive' Russian attack32 minutes ago
-
Illegal miners battling to survive S.Africa standoff2 hours ago
-
Nations at Jeddah conference pledge to combat antimicrobial resistance2 hours ago
-
Last 10 MotoGP world champions3 hours ago
-
Motorcycling: Barcelona MotoGP results4 hours ago
-
Three arrested after flares land near Israel PM's home: police4 hours ago
-
Lebanon army says Israeli attack kills 2 soldiers4 hours ago
-
'Emotional' Martin defies Bagnaia to claim first MotoGP world championship4 hours ago
-
Russian exiled opposition stages major anti-war protest4 hours ago
-
Biden in historic Amazon trip as Trump return sparks climate fears4 hours ago
-
Martin denies Bagnaia to win first MotoGP world championship5 hours ago
-
MNA Raisani stresses youth's engagement in TB awareness campaign5 hours ago