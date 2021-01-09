UrduPoint.com
Pope Calls Vaccine Opposition 'suicidal Denial'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 10:18 PM

Pope calls vaccine opposition 'suicidal denial'

Pope Francis has called opposition to the coronavirus vaccine "suicidal denial" urging people to get the jab and saying he would get vaccinated himself next week

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Pope Francis has called opposition to the coronavirus vaccine "suicidal denial" urging people to get the jab and saying he would get vaccinated himself next week.

"Next week, we will start to do it here (in the Vatican) and I made an appointment, we must do it," he told Canale 5 in segments released on Saturday from an interview set to be broadcast the next day.

"There is a suicidal denial which I cannot explain, but today we have to get vaccinated," the pontiff said.

More Stories From World

