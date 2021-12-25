UrduPoint.com

Pope Cautions Against 'fresh Outbreaks' In Ukraine Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 05:47 PM

Pope Francis on Saturday cautioned against fresh violence in the long-simmering conflict in Ukraine, as tensions rise between Russia and the West over the ex-Soviet country

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Pope Francis on Saturday cautioned against fresh violence in the long-simmering conflict in Ukraine, as tensions rise between Russia and the West over the ex-Soviet country.

"In Ukraine, prevent fresh outbreaks of a long-festering conflict," the pope said in his Christmas Day message to the faithful gathered at St Peter's Square at the Vatican.

