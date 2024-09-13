Open Menu

Pope Defies Health Fears On Historic Asia-Pacific Tour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Pope Francis wrapped up an arduous 12-day tour of the Asia-Pacific on Friday, defying health concerns to connect with believers from the jungle of Papua New Guinea to the skyscrapers of Singapore.

The 87-year-old pontiff flies home from Singapore within hours, completing his longest trip in duration and distance since he became head of the world's estimated 1.4 billion Roman Catholics more than 13 years ago.

The Argentine pope has relied on a wheelchair since 2022 because of knee pain and sciatica. He had a hernia operation in June 2023, and earlier this year he battled flu and bronchitis.

Occasionally, during his four-nation trip, the pope struggled to keep his eyes open when listening to late-night liturgical readings or to remain engaged during formal military parades.

But he was clearly energised by more freewheeling exchanges -- cheerfully goading young people to shout out their agreement with his calls to help those in need.

In a lively final inter-religious meeting with young Singaporeans, the pope urged them to respect other beliefs, avoid being "slaves" to technology and to get out of their comfort zones.

"Don't let your stomach get fat, but let your head get fat," the pope said, raising a laugh from his audience.

"I say take risks, go out there," he said. "A young person that is afraid and does not take risks is an old person."

The historic tour, initially planned for 2020 but postponed by the Covid-19 pandemic, has included 43 hours of flight time and a distance of 32,000 kilometres (almost 20,000 miles).

