Pope Defies Health Fears On Historic Asia-Pacific Tour
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Pope Francis wrapped up an arduous 12-day tour of the Asia-Pacific on Friday, defying health concerns to connect with believers from the jungle of Papua New Guinea to the skyscrapers of Singapore.
The 87-year-old pontiff flies home from Singapore within hours, completing his longest trip in duration and distance since he became head of the world's estimated 1.4 billion Roman Catholics more than 13 years ago.
The Argentine pope has relied on a wheelchair since 2022 because of knee pain and sciatica. He had a hernia operation in June 2023, and earlier this year he battled flu and bronchitis.
Occasionally, during his four-nation trip, the pope struggled to keep his eyes open when listening to late-night liturgical readings or to remain engaged during formal military parades.
But he was clearly energised by more freewheeling exchanges -- cheerfully goading young people to shout out their agreement with his calls to help those in need.
In a lively final inter-religious meeting with young Singaporeans, the pope urged them to respect other beliefs, avoid being "slaves" to technology and to get out of their comfort zones.
"Don't let your stomach get fat, but let your head get fat," the pope said, raising a laugh from his audience.
"I say take risks, go out there," he said. "A young person that is afraid and does not take risks is an old person."
The historic tour, initially planned for 2020 but postponed by the Covid-19 pandemic, has included 43 hours of flight time and a distance of 32,000 kilometres (almost 20,000 miles).
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country
CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha
Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024
More Stories From World
-
Danish logistics group DSV buys Deutsche Bahn's Schenker for 14 bn euros2 minutes ago
-
Russian security chief Shoigu meets Kim Jong Un in N.Korea32 minutes ago
-
Biden, Starmer to discuss long-range arms for Ukraine42 minutes ago
-
Japan ranks 7-Eleven owner 'core' industry, complicating takeover52 minutes ago
-
Boeing workers overwhelmingly vote to strike, reject contract1 hour ago
-
New Zealand women's football coach quits2 hours ago
-
Boeing workers overwhelmingly vote to strike, reject contract2 hours ago
-
China to raise retirement age: state media2 hours ago
-
Climate ambitions face headwinds as EU changes guard2 hours ago
-
South African former tax boss and graft fighter Pravin Gordhan dies2 hours ago
-
South African former tax boss and graft fighter Pravin Gordhan dies2 hours ago
-
Prince Harry turns 40, distanced from royals3 hours ago