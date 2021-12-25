Pope deplores 'immense tragedies' in Yemen, Syria overlooked

Pope Francis deplored Saturday in his Christmas message that "immense tragedies" in conflict-torn Syria, Yemen and Iraq were "being passed over in silence"

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Pope Francis deplored Saturday in his Christmas message that "immense tragedies" in conflict-torn Syria, Yemen and Iraq were "being passed over in silence".

"Let us look to Iraq, which still struggles to recover from a lengthy conflict," he said in his address from Saint Peter's.

"Let us listen to the cry of children arising from Yemen, where an enormous tragedy, overlooked by everyone, has silently gone on for years, causing deaths every day.""Let us think of the people of Syria, who for more than a decade have experienceda war that has resulted in many victims and an untold number of displaced persons."