Pope did not need oxygen mask overnight: Vatican

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Pope Francis, in hospital for over a month with pneumonia, did not need to use an oxygen mask overnight, the Vatican said Tuesday, as the 88-year-old's condition gradually improves.

Doctors at Rome's Gemelli hospital have said Francis is now stable, after a critical period marked by breathing crises that raised fears for his life -- though they have yet to say when he might leave hospital.

"There have been some slight improvements" in the pope's condition and he "did not need to use" an oxygen mask overnight, the Vatican said in an evening briefing.

Instead, Francis used a cannula -- a plastic tube tucked into his nostrils that delivers high-flow oxygen.

But the Vatican cautioned that this did not mean the pope will no longer need the mask, which he has worn overnight for most of his stay.

Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man and is prone to respiratory illnesses, is "stable" but his "clinical picture remains complex", it said.

The next medical bulletin is expected on Wednesday afternoon.

In hospital, Francis has alternated rest with prayer, as well as bits of work when he can.

That has included penning a letter to Italy's leading newspaper, published Tuesday, in which he called for an end to war and urged the media to "serve the truth".

Emphasising the need for responsible journalism in a time of conflict, the head of the Catholic Church said the media must "feel the full importance of words".

"They are never just words: they are facts that build human environments. They can connect or divide, serve the truth or use it," Francis wrote to the Corriere della Sera, in a letter dated March 14.

"We must disarm words, to disarm minds and disarm the Earth. There is a great need for reflection, for calmness, for a sense of complexity."