Pope Did Not Need Oxygen Mask Overnight: Vatican
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Pope Francis, in hospital for over a month with pneumonia, did not need to use an oxygen mask overnight, the Vatican said Tuesday, as the 88-year-old's condition gradually improves.
Doctors at Rome's Gemelli hospital have said Francis is now stable, after a critical period marked by breathing crises that raised fears for his life -- though they have yet to say when he might leave hospital.
"There have been some slight improvements" in the pope's condition and he "did not need to use" an oxygen mask overnight, the Vatican said in an evening briefing.
Instead, Francis used a cannula -- a plastic tube tucked into his nostrils that delivers high-flow oxygen.
But the Vatican cautioned that this did not mean the pope will no longer need the mask, which he has worn overnight for most of his stay.
Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man and is prone to respiratory illnesses, is "stable" but his "clinical picture remains complex", it said.
The next medical bulletin is expected on Wednesday afternoon.
In hospital, Francis has alternated rest with prayer, as well as bits of work when he can.
That has included penning a letter to Italy's leading newspaper, published Tuesday, in which he called for an end to war and urged the media to "serve the truth".
Emphasising the need for responsible journalism in a time of conflict, the head of the Catholic Church said the media must "feel the full importance of words".
"They are never just words: they are facts that build human environments. They can connect or divide, serve the truth or use it," Francis wrote to the Corriere della Sera, in a letter dated March 14.
"We must disarm words, to disarm minds and disarm the Earth. There is a great need for reflection, for calmness, for a sense of complexity."
Recent Stories
UAE's Permanent Representative to OPCW presents credentials to Director-General
Crescent Group partners with Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation ..
UAE strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Europol warns of criminals using AI in proxy attacks for hostile states
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of UFC
MOFA opens registration for 2025 Scholarship Programme
RTA grants naming rights to Al Fardan Exchange of Al Khail Metro Station
UBF: Customer awareness first, strongest line of defence against financial frau ..
Etihad Airways unveils UAE National Talent Development Strategy
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi showcases innovative use of drones to plant man ..
Kalimat donates 400 books to Palestinian children residing in Emirates Humanitar ..
Jameela Al Qasimi shares iftar with SSEF orphans, employees
More Stories From World
-
Pope did not need oxygen mask overnight: Vatican6 minutes ago
-
Clashes in S.Sudan displace 50,000: UN56 minutes ago
-
Renewed escalation in Gaza 'must stop': EU Council chief56 minutes ago
-
Germany voices 'great concern' after Israeli strikes on Gaza56 minutes ago
-
Russia condemns Israel's renewed strikes on Gaza2 hours ago
-
Chinese wind turbine makers lead 2024 global installations: report3 hours ago
-
Top Chinese aid agency briefs on humanitarian assistance to Gaza3 hours ago
-
Germany's Merz cites Russia threat in push for defence spending 'bazooka'6 hours ago
-
Germany's Merz says new defence spending counters Putin's 'war against Europe'8 hours ago
-
European satellite group ready to step up for Kyiv's military: CEO8 hours ago
-
Trump, Putin to speak about Ukraine war8 hours ago
-
Poland, Baltics signal intent to withdraw from landmines treaty8 hours ago