Open Menu

Pope Did Not Need Oxygen Mask Overnight: Vatican

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Pope did not need oxygen mask overnight: Vatican

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Pope Francis, in hospital for over a month with pneumonia, did not need to use an oxygen mask overnight, the Vatican said Tuesday, as the 88-year-old's condition gradually improves.

Doctors at Rome's Gemelli hospital have said Francis is now stable, after a critical period marked by breathing crises that raised fears for his life -- though they have yet to say when he might leave hospital.

"There have been some slight improvements" in the pope's condition and he "did not need to use" an oxygen mask overnight, the Vatican said in an evening briefing.

Instead, Francis used a cannula -- a plastic tube tucked into his nostrils that delivers high-flow oxygen.

But the Vatican cautioned that this did not mean the pope will no longer need the mask, which he has worn overnight for most of his stay.

Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man and is prone to respiratory illnesses, is "stable" but his "clinical picture remains complex", it said.

The next medical bulletin is expected on Wednesday afternoon.

In hospital, Francis has alternated rest with prayer, as well as bits of work when he can.

That has included penning a letter to Italy's leading newspaper, published Tuesday, in which he called for an end to war and urged the media to "serve the truth".

Emphasising the need for responsible journalism in a time of conflict, the head of the Catholic Church said the media must "feel the full importance of words".

"They are never just words: they are facts that build human environments. They can connect or divide, serve the truth or use it," Francis wrote to the Corriere della Sera, in a letter dated March 14.

"We must disarm words, to disarm minds and disarm the Earth. There is a great need for reflection, for calmness, for a sense of complexity."

Recent Stories

UAE's Permanent Representative to OPCW presents cr ..

UAE's Permanent Representative to OPCW presents credentials to Director-General

11 minutes ago
 Crescent Group partners with Khalid Bin Sultan Al ..

Crescent Group partners with Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation ..

23 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza S ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

23 minutes ago
 Europol warns of criminals using AI in proxy attac ..

Europol warns of criminals using AI in proxy attacks for hostile states

24 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of UFC

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of UFC

24 minutes ago
 MOFA opens registration for 2025 Scholarship Progr ..

MOFA opens registration for 2025 Scholarship Programme

24 minutes ago
RTA grants naming rights to Al Fardan Exchange of ..

RTA grants naming rights to Al Fardan Exchange of Al Khail Metro Station

24 minutes ago
 UBF: Customer awareness first, strongest line of ..

UBF: Customer awareness first, strongest line of defence against financial frau ..

25 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways unveils UAE National Talent Develop ..

Etihad Airways unveils UAE National Talent Development Strategy

25 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi showcases innovat ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi showcases innovative use of drones to plant man ..

25 minutes ago
 Kalimat donates 400 books to Palestinian children ..

Kalimat donates 400 books to Palestinian children residing in Emirates Humanitar ..

25 minutes ago
 Jameela Al Qasimi shares iftar with SSEF orphans, ..

Jameela Al Qasimi shares iftar with SSEF orphans, employees

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World