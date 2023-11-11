Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope Francis on Saturday dismissed US bishop Joseph Strickland, a prominent conservative who has repeatedly criticised his papacy, following concerns over his leadership and governance

The Vatican did not explain the move, a rare sacking in the Catholic Church where troublesome senior clerics are normally encouraged -- or told -- to resign.

But a US cardinal said it was linked to an inquiry ordered by Francis into "all aspects of governance and leadership" of Strickland's Tyler diocese in Texas.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, also of Texas, said the so-called apostolic visitation in June reported back that it was "not feasible" that the bishop stay in office.

He revealed that Strickland, 65, had been asked on Thursday to resign, but refused -- prompting Francis to step in.

"The Holy Father has relieved from the pastoral governance of the diocese of Tyler (US) Joseph E. Strickland," the Vatican said in a statement.

It said the bishop of Austin, Joe Vasquez, had been named as apostolic administrator of the diocese, but gave no further details.