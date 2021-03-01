UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Says Made Conscious Decision To Resign, Has No Regrets

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Says Made Conscious Decision to Resign, Has No Regrets

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has confirmed that his decision to retire was entirely his own and the former leader of the Catholic world does not regret it.

Benedict XVI stepped down from office in 2013 and was succeeded by current Pope Francis. The former pontiff currently resides in Mater Ecclesiae, a small monastery in the Vatican City.

"It was a hard decision. But I made it in full conscience and think that I did a good thing. Some of my friends who are a tad zealous are still annoyed. They did not want to approve my choice. I am thinking about conspiracy theories that followed it [the decision] .

.. They do not want to believe that the choice was made consciously. But my conscience is clear," Benedict said in an interview with Corriere della Sera, published on Monday.

Among the conspiracy theories that emerged in connection with his resignation, the former pope listed the 2012 leaks scandal, machinations of an alleged gay lobby, as well as the scandal involving lifting excommunication of Richard Williamson, a former member of the traditionalist Society of Saint Pius X and notorious Holocaust denier.

During the interview, Benedict XVI emphasized that "there are no two popes, there is only one pope."

Related Topics

World Scandal Gay Vatican City From

Recent Stories

SEHA, MBZUAI to collaborate on clinical research

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

4th international PATS Competition 2021 kicks off ..

3 minutes ago

EU Remains Ready to Convene Informal Iran-US Meeti ..

4 minutes ago

Twelfth WTO Ministerial Conference Moved From Nur- ..

4 minutes ago

Indonesia reports 6,680 newly-confirmed COVID-19 c ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.