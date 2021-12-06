UrduPoint.com

Pope Ends Visit To Greece Focused On The Plight Of Migrants

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:51 AM

Pope ends visit to Greece focused on the plight of migrants

Pope Francis on Monday wraps up a landmark three-day visit to Greece which has been marked by his calls for better treatment of migrants in Europe and a visit to asylum seekers on the island of Lesbo

Athens, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Pope Francis on Monday wraps up a landmark three-day visit to Greece which has been marked by his calls for better treatment of migrants in Europe and a visit to asylum seekers on the island of Lesbos.

After a last meeting with young people at a Catholic school, the pope is due to leave Athens to return to Rome at the end of the morning.

Since his arrival in Greece on Saturday, Francis has met with the head of the Greek Orthodox Church and visited the Mavrovouni tent camp on Lesbos, where he called the neglect of migrants the "shipwreck of civilisation".

Following his visit to the migration flashpoint, he celebrated mass for some 2,000 faithful in Athens, where he urged respect for the "small and lowly".

In 2016, Francis visited the sprawling Moria camp on Lesbos, when the island was the main gateway for migrants heading to Europe.

His visit to Mavrovouni was shorter than in 2016 but he was warmly welcomed by a crowd of migrants at the camp, which houses nearly 2,200 asylum seekers.

People later gathered in a tent to sing songs and psalms to the pontiff, who listened to them, visibly moved.

"I am trying to help you," Francis told one group through his interpreter.

The Mavrovouni camp was hurriedly erected after Moria, then the largest such site in Europe, burned down last year.

Related Topics

Europe Visit Young Athens Rome Greece SITE 2016 Church Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

‘Hamein Tum se pyar hey,’: Hamza Shehbaz sings ..

‘Hamein Tum se pyar hey,’: Hamza Shehbaz sings at family function

52 seconds ago
 Islamabad Police committed to resolve public issue ..

Islamabad Police committed to resolve public issues on priority: IGP

6 minutes ago
 India, Russia Sign Number of Military Agreements, ..

India, Russia Sign Number of Military Agreements, Contracts - Indian Defense Min ..

10 minutes ago
 Japanese Space Tourist Says Negotiated With Roscos ..

Japanese Space Tourist Says Negotiated With Roscosmos What Luggage Could Be Take ..

10 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan man's mob lynching incident does not re ..

Sri Lankan man's mob lynching incident does not reflect Pakistan, says Pervez Kh ..

10 minutes ago
 Indonesia volcano erupts again, hampering rescue o ..

Indonesia volcano erupts again, hampering rescue operations

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.