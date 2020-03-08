UrduPoint.com
Pope Expresses Concern Over Syrian Humanitarian Crisis, Support For COVID-19 Victims

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 06:50 PM

Pope Expresses Concern Over Syrian Humanitarian Crisis, Support for COVID-19 Victims

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Pope Francis expressed his concerns about the humanitarian crisis in northwestern Syria and extended his support for those, who suffer due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the world, during a traditional Sunday audience.

Pope Francis held the Sunday audience in the library of the Apostolic Palace to avoid huge gatherings of people amid COVID-19. The prayer was streamed live by Vatican news and on screens in Saint Peter's Square.

"Once again, I express my great concern and pain in connection with the inhumane situation concerning these defenseless people [in Syria's Idlib], among whom there are many children who risk their lives. You cannot look away in the face of this humanitarian crisis, but you must give it priority over all other interests," the pope said.

During his prayer, Francis also addressed the coronavirus situation in the world and expressed his support for all people, who are currently receiving treatment against the disease.

"I join my bishop brothers, urging believers in getting through this difficult moment with the power of faith, clarity of hope and zeal of mercy. May the time of the Great Fasting will help us all give the gospel meaning to this moment of trial and pain," he added.

Following the audience, Pope Francis, nevertheless, appeared for a while in the window of the Apostolic Palace and greeted the few believers gathered in the square in the Vatican.

